ACM announces rebroadcast of ACM Presents: Our Country as COVID-19 response fund tops $1 million

ACMACM Lifting Lives, the charitable arm of the Academy of Country Music, has announced that its COVID-19 response fund reached $1 million less than a week after the special broadcast of ACM Presents: Our Country on Sunday night.

The TV special, which aired on CBS, featured intimate, from-home performances from the likes of Eric Church, Kelsea Ballerini, Florida Georgia Line, Miranda Lambert, Lady Antebellum and many more.

Additionally, the show featured a special tribute performance honoring the life and legacy of Kenny Rogers, who died last month.

Viewership reached almost eight million music fans, and the show also introduced, and invited audience members to donate to, the COVID-19 response fund. With contributions to the fund, ACM Lifting Lives was able to distribute over $500,000 to country music industry professionals directly impacted by the virus’ spread.

In response to massive demand, ACM Presents: Our Country will rebroadcast on Saturday, April 11 at 8:00 PM ET on the CBS television network and CBS All Access.

Additionally, the ACM recently launched ACMOurCountry.com. In case you missed it, you can head to the website now to watch the pre-show for the event, which includes Chris Young’s tribute to Joe Diffie. Joe, who died on March 29, was the first mainstream country star we lost to the virus.

