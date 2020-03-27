ACM Awards Announce Replacement Show “Our Country”

The 2020 ACM Awards were postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic, but the academy announced Thursday (March 26) that a placement TV-show will air in it’s place.

ACM Presents: Our Country, an at-home acoustic show from various artists such as Kelsea Ballerini, Keith Urban, Luke Combs, Sheryl Crow, Florida Georgia Line, Lady Antebellum, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Tim McGraw AND MORE!

The night will also include a tribute to Kenny Rogers with a performance by Brad Paisley & Darius Rucker.

ACM Presents: Our Country TV special is set to air Sunday, April 5th, at 8PM EST on CBS.