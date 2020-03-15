ACM Awards postponed until September in response to COVID-19

Academy of Country Music

Academy of Country MusicThe upcoming 55th Academy of Country Music Awards -- which were to be held Sunday, April 5 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas -- have now been postponed until September, in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus. The exact date, time and venue for the CBS show will be announced at a later date.

“The ACM Awards is a tentpole event for our country music industry, and the Academy of Country Music and dick clark productions went to great lengths to find a safe solution for the show to go on so that we can honor our artist community," ACM CEO Damon Whiteside says in a statement.

"This decision involved many partners, stakeholders and the industry who we have been in constant conversations with over the past several days as the situation has developed," he continues. "We look forward to identifying a future date that we can celebrate with our country community safely."

Ticketholders for the awards and its related events can visit ACMCountry.com for information about a refund.

