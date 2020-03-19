ACM to air TV special, 'Our Country,' in former ACM Awards time slot

ACM

ACMThe Academy of Country Music announced earlier this week that the 2020 ACM Awards, previously planned to air on April 5, will be delayed until the fall due to concerns surrounding the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Now, it’s been announced that a different kind of country music show will air during the award ceremony’s former time slot.

ACM Presents: Our Country will be a celebration of country music and the tradition of the ACM Awards. A series of to-be-announced artists will give acoustic performances from their homes, and will also share their favorite moments from ACM Awards shows over the years.

“Although the highly anticipated 55th ACM Awards show is unable to take place on April 5 due to the health crisis, we still wanted to deliver fans an entertaining ACM country music special as planned,” explains ACM CEO Damon Whiteside.

This year’s ACM Awards have been postponed until September, with the new date and location still to be announced. The ceremony is one of a long list of country festivals, tours and events waylaid by the outbreak.

ACM Presents: Our Country will air on CBS on April 5 at 8PM ET.

