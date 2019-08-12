Active shooter and soft targets panel

With the recent tragedies in El Paso and Dayton school and students preparing to return to school, 850WFTL’s Karen Curtis hosts a special pop-up panel on school safety, soft targets, and whether or not West Palm Beach is ready for a potential active shooter.

She will be joined by West palm Beach mayor Keith James, Fire Chief Diana Matty , the Palm Beach County School District Police Chief Frank Kitzerow, and a panel of experts will address how to identify and protect yourself from an active shooter.

Find out if your child’s school is protected by an armed officer and whether bullet proof backpacks actually save lives.

Join us on Facebook live Monday at 9:00am for the panel discussion.