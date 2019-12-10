Active Shooter in New Jersey, Officer Down

SWAT is on the scene of an active shooting that began at a cemetery in Jersey City, New Jersey and then spilled into a bodega one Jersey City police officer has been shot in the shoulder. Another officer has also been hit in what officers are calling an ambush.

BREAKING: Massive police response to active shooter at a Kosher Bodega in Jersey City, New Jersey. – One cop shot in the head

– Suspects are reportedly one male and one female

– All schools in the area are on lockdown

– The ATF is responding

There is fear that there is some sort of device or bomb. The shooters are wearing all black and SWAT teams have surrounded their location.

There’s at least one shooter reportedly with a long gun barricaded in the bodega. Officers need a bearcat to get to the injured officer. This is a breaking story.