Active shooter incident at garlic festival in California Kills Three

Police in Northern California report four people, including a suspect, are dead in a shooting at a garlic festival in Gilroy. The shooting started yesterday around 5:40 p.m. Police Chief Scot Smithee said that at least 15 people suffered various injuries. Smithee said that officers engaged and killed the shooter in under a minute.

