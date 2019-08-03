Active Shooting at El Paso, Texas Walmart

El Paso Police and multiple other law enforcement agencies are responding to an active shooter situation at a Walmart in the Cielo Vista mall in El Paso, Texas.

An active shooter with an automatic weapon has been reported in a town on the border of the US and Mexico.

The shooter is reported to have opened fire in the parking lot before going inside a Walmart.

Shortly after 11 a.m. MDT, El Paso Police tweeted: “Active Shooting Stay away from Cielo Vista Mall Area. Scene is Still Active.”

Moments ago police Tweeted an update saying there was still an Active Shooter and to stay away from the area.

Scene is still Active Avoid the area from Airway to Hawkins North of I-10. Active Shooter. — EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) August 3, 2019

The number of fatalities, injuries or if there are any remain unclear at this time.

This story is developing.