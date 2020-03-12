Actor Tom Hanks Tests Positive for the Coronavirus

62-year-old beloved actor Tom Hanks, who also has type two diabetes, announce that he and his wife Rita Wilson have both tested positive for Covid 19 and are being treated in an Australian hospital.

Both were down in Australia for the pre-production of Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Elvis Presley film from Warner Bros. In the film, two-time Oscar winner Hanks plays Presley’s longtime manager Colonel Tom Parker.

Tom Hanks’ Statement:

“Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.

Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?

We’ll keep the world posted and updated.

Take care of yourselves!” – Tom Hanks

Warner Bros. had this full statement:

“We have been made aware that a company member from our Elvis feature film, which is currently in pre-production in The Gold Coast, Australia, has tested positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus).

We are working closely with the appropriate Australian health agencies to identify and contact anyone who may have come in direct contact with the individual. The health and safety of our company members is always our top priority, and we are taking precautions to protect everyone who works on our productions around the world.

The individual who tested positive for COVID-19 is currently receiving treatment.”