Actress Felicity Huffman hopes to return to acting after college admissions scandal

Entertainment Tonight is reporting that Desperate Housewives star, Felicity Huffman wants to return to acting next year after she pays her dues for her part in the college admissions cheating scandal

“Like everyone else, Felicity is staying home with her family and quarantining,” a source told ET. “She continues to be very involved with the charities involving prison reform and The Teen Project. Once COVID settles, and as she has said in the past, she will continue the work past the completion of her community service hours. Felicity is also hopeful that she’ll be able to return to acting early next year.”

Huffman was indicated in the scandal where several high profile people used their influence and money to get their children and other relatives into colleges that they may not have gotten into on their own.

She has since served 13 days behind bars and began one year of supervised release. She is also facing a $30,000 fine and must complete 250 community service hours.