Actress Lori Loughlin Accuses Prosecutors of Withholding Exculpatory Evidence

While other defendants have fallen on their swords actress Lori Loughlin continues to fight and is urging courts to release evidence that she claims could help prove her innocence in the ongoing college admissions scandal.

In court documents filed Friday, attorney Sean Berkowitz, who represents Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli, claims evidence that could be used to strengthen their case is being withheld by prosecution because it was deemed irrelevant and immaterial.

By sharing FBI interview statements from William “Rick” Singer, the man at the center of the college admission scandal, the celebrity couple’s defense team hopes to show that Loughlin, 55, and Giannulli, 56, didn’t know their donations would be used as bribes. The motion asserts that not sharing the evidence prevents a fair trial.

“But the Government appears to be concealing exculpatory evidence that helps show that both Defendants believed all of the payments they made would go to USC itself — for legitimate, university-approved purposes — or to other legitimate charitable causes,” read the motion, which was filed at Massachusetts’ U.S. District Court.

The document continued: “The Government’s failure to disclose this information is unacceptable, and this Court should put a stop to it.”

The United States Attorney’s Office in Massachusetts declined to comment.