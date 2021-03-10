Adam Levine says he and Blake Shelton "talk all the time"

Tyler Golden/NBC

Even though they don’t work together anymore, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton are still close friends.

In an interview with People (the TV Show!), Adam said that while he’s no longer a judge on The Voice along with Blake, he and the country star “keep in touch constantly.” “We’re always keeping tabs with each other, texting or FaceTime or however we can do it,” Adam reveals.

Adam and Blake reunited for the first time in nearly two years when they filmed the T-Mobile Super Bowl ad, in which Adam sets Blake up on a blind date with his future fiancée, Gwen Stefani.

“They asked me to do it, and it was so funny ’cause I was kinda thinking to myself, ‘Are they aware that I’m not on The Voice anymore?'” Adam continues. “But the second I saw Blake, it was as if no time had passed, because we talk all the time.”

Though the Maroon 5 frontman left The Voice in 2019 after 16 seasons, Blake has continued on as a judge, joining Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Nick Jonas for the show’s 20th season, which debuted earlier this month on NBC. Blake met fellow coach Gwen when she joined the show in 2014.

