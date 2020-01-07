Addison Mizner Elementary School in Boca Raton on lockdown due to suspicious incident

Boca Raton police say Addison Mizner Elementary School is on code red lockdown due to a suspicious incident.

BRPD are assisting BSO with an investigation.

“Two subjects are believed to be on foot in the area and we are attempting to locate them,” Boca Raton police said.

 

85o WFTL will update the story as more details are released. 

