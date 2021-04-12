After a rough 2020, Brothers Osborne are glad the ACM is shining a light on their ‘Skeletons’

EMI Nashville

Brothers Osborne already have an impressive collection of trophies from the Academy of Country Music, including several honors for Duo of the Year.

But in 2021, they appear for the first time in a new category, grabbing recognition as a contender for Album of the Year for their third record, Skeletons.

After a tough 2020, TJ admits it’s a pat on the back they were happy to get.

“A lot of work went into that album, as [with] all of our records,” he reflects. “And we kind of felt like it was overlooked a little bit just because… intentionally, we put it out when everyone was saying, ‘Let’s maybe wait.’ But we’re like, ‘Well, everyone’s waiting, because people want music now.'”

“And we kind of felt like the album got a little steamrolled in the whole just mess of the world between the pandemic and the election and all the important things that were going on,” TJ says candidly.

But the nod for Album of the Year proved that wasn’t the case.

“Getting that nomination was an incredible moment for us,” TJ reveals, “because in some ways it felt like we had this almost re-release feeling… where it finally got brought back up again, which I thought the record deserved, on top of just the amazing feeling of it having it nominated.“

“Port St. Joe was nominated for a Grammy,” he says of their previous record, “but it was the first time we’d had a record nominated for ACM for Country Album.”

TJ and John are also up for Duo of the Year, an award they won in 2016 and 2017, and they’re set to perform as well. You can tune in to watch the 56th ACM Awards live from Nashville next Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

