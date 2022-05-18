After back-to-back chart-toppers, Lainey Wilson teases her next radio single

ABC

Lainey Wilson’s got a new single coming out on Friday, and she’s hoping it’ll make three for three atop the country radio chart. Her last two singles, “Things a Man Oughta Know” and a Cole Swindell duet called “Never Say Never,” each made it to the top spot.

Her new song is called “Heart Like a Truck,” and Lainey teased the song on her social channels this week, posting video of herself singing along.

“I’ve got a heart like a truck / It’s been drug through the mud / Runs on dreams and gasoline / And that ol’ highway holds the key,” she sings in the chorus.

“Heart Like a Truck” marks a new chapter for Lainey. It’s the first new music she’s put out since Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’, her major-label debut from early 2021.

Since that album came out, Lainey’s star has rapidly risen, and she shows no signs of slowing down: She’s joining Luke Combs on his Middle of Somewhere Tour this year, and she’s playing festivals like next month’s CMA Fest and the Dierks Bentley-led Seven Peaks Fest, plus appearing in Brian Kelley’s May We All musical.

