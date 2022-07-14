After two years off, Carrie Underwood is “chomping at the bit” to get her Denim & Rhinestones tour rolling

ABC

It’s hard to believe, but it’s been nearly two years since Carrie Underwood headed out on a major headlining tour.

“We were fortunate enough to get our Cry Pretty Tour all in by the end of 2019. And it’s been that long since we’ve been out on the road,” she explains. “We’ve done some shows here and there at festivals and things like that, but haven’t been on a proper tour.”

Of course, that doesn’t mean she hasn’t been busy. During the COVID pandemic-induced road hiatus, Carrie put out a Christmas album — My Gift — and a gospel album — My Savior — plus mounted her very own Las Vegas residency and duetted with Jason Aldean on the chart-topping “If I Didn’t Love You.” Of course, she also recorded and released a new album of her own, Denim & Rhinestones.

But the Denim & Rhinestones Tour, which kicks off this fall, will mark her first official headlining return to tour life, and Carrie says her whole team is more than ready.

“I feel like everybody’s chomping at the bit, to be honest,” she admits.

“You don’t realize how much you love something until you can’t do it,” the singer reflects as she looks forward to the tour ahead. “There’s going to be a lot of energy. Jimmie Allen’s coming out on the road with us. He’s just a great performer, super talented, super nice guy. And I just feel like it’s gonna be a lot of fun.”

The tour kicks off October 15, and it’ll run into March 2023.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.