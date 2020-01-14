AG Barr: Apple Not Helping Feds Unlock iPhones in Florida Terror Incident

Attorney General William Barr says Apple isn’t helping the feds unlock two iPhones used by the Saudi military officer who killed three people at a Florida Navy base last month. He calls the shooting an act of terrorism.

Barr has called on Apple to help the FBI with accessing phones in acts of terror. The call comes in the wake of the deadly shooting rampage by the Saudi Airman who opened fire on the Pensacola Air Base last month.

Apple rejects the characterization it has not provided substantive assistance in the Pensacola investigation.

The Saudi national in training at the base killed three and injured eight others before American forces shot and killed him.

The shooter actually fired a round through one of the phones to disable it. Investigators were able to get both phones up in running but haven’t been able to crack the encrypted passwords.

But Apple says it started working with investigators round-the-clock within hours of the shooting December 6th and didn’t know the FBI needed more help until January 6th.

Barr says it is imperative that the FBI finds out with whom and about what the terror suspect was communicating.

The issue is similar to what happened after a 2015 mass shooting in San Bernardino, California, when a locked iPhone belonging to one of the shooters sparked a debate over privacy versus the needs of law enforcement.