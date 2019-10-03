AG Barr, Gov’t Leaders Seek Access to Encrypted Facebook Messages for Law Enforcement

U.S. Attorney General William Barr plans to ask Facebook to give law enforcement agencies and officials the ability to read encrypted messages sent by users.

Barr will formally make the request to Facebook on Friday, in a letter drafted in conjunction with his British and Australian counterparts, as well as U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan.

Facebook’s WhatsApp already uses end-to-end encryption, which means that even Facebook cannot read those messages. Facebook is preparing to extend that protection to its Messenger and Instagram Direct apps as well.

The Associated Press obtained a copy of the letter. It states in part, “Security enhancements to the virtual world should not make us more vulnerable in the physical world. Companies should not deliberately design their systems to preclude any form of access to content, even for preventing or investigating the most serious crimes. Risks to public safety from Facebook’s proposals are exacerbated in the context of a single platform that would combine inaccessible messaging services with open profiles, providing unique routes for prospective offenders to identify and groom our children.”

A Facebook spokesperson has issued the following statement in response, “We believe people have the right to have a private conversation online, wherever they are in the world,” adding that the social media site has been working with experts in child safety, government, and other tech companies, in order to ensure that its encrypted services are secure. The statement explains that Facebook “strongly oppose[s] government attempts to build backdoors because they would undermine the privacy and security of people everywhere.”