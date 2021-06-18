Ahead of Father’s Day, Gabby Barrett shares the best advice her dad ever gave her

Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp

During her American Idol days, Gabby Barrett spoke a lot about how much her dad, Blase, a maintenance man for Goodwill, supported her career. He’s the one who booked her gigs singing at fairs, parks, birthday parties, weddings and more when she was just a little kid. Now, ahead of Father’s Day on Sunday, Gabby’s sharing the best advice her father ever gave her.

“One of things he taught me was to use negative as positivity. Especially going through school that was really, really important… and it helped me through so much,” says the “I Hope” singer, who’s also talked about how she was bullied as a student.

“So, to use anything in life that comes at you in a negative way, to use it as a positive and to know that it’s happening for our good in the end,” she adds. “So that would definitely be [the best advice].”

Sunday will mark the first Father’s Day for Gabby’s husband, fellow American Idol finalist Cade Foehner. The two welcomed their first child, daughter Baylah, in January.

