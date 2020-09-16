Ahead of his 2020 ACM performance, Jimmie Allen compares the Bluebird Cafe to another famed venue

ABC/Image Group LA

Jimmie Allen will take the stage of Nashville’s Bluebird Cafe at the ACM Awards tonight to perform his chart-topping second single, “Make Me Want To.”

It’s a stage he’s pretty familiar with: So much so, in fact, that the singer can draw a comparison between the Bluebird and another very different — but equally iconic — venue.



“It’s the white version of the Apollo Theater in New York,” he tells ABC Audio, cracking up. “But at the Apollo, if you suck, they’ll boo you. At the Bluebird, if you suck, they’ll go, ‘Awww. Bless your heart. God’s still workin’ on you.’”

When it comes to his own performance, Jimmie’s looking forward to getting on stage and just enjoying himself. “I’m gonna have fun, you know? That’s all that matters,” he notes.



Last year, Jimmie picked up his first-ever ACM nod in the New Male Artist of the Year category. He hasn’t yet won a trophy at the show, but for now, the singer’s just excited to be onstage and close to all the action.

The Bluebird is one of three Music City venues hosting performances during tonight’s ceremony. Also participating in the ACM Awards are the Ryman Auditorium and the Grand Ole Opry House.

By Carena Liptak and Stephen Hubbard

