Ahead of the 2022 ACMs, Luke Bryan says he’s learned never to take awards show recognition for granted

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for ACM

Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan’s “Buy Dirt” is heading into tonight’s ACM Awards ceremony nominated in three categories, and though Luke isn’t the primary artist or a writer on the song, he says its message is enormously important to him.

“[Jordan is] so amazing at all this and having so much fun, and I am, too,” Luke says ahead of the show. “That song is really important for me to be on, too. I’m really honored to be a part of it.”

Luke’s been lucky enough to put out many songs that are special to him over the course of his career, but he knows it’s never a given that a special song will get recognition at an awards show. One example that comes to mind is his chart-topping 2013 ballad, “Drink a Beer.” The song reflects on the loss of a loved one, a pain that Luke knows all too well — when he performed it at the 2013 CMA Awards, he dedicated it to his late siblings, Chris and Kelly.

But “Drink a Beer” was never nominated at an awards show, though in Luke’s opinion, it “probably should have been nominated for some stuff,” or even “won Song of the Year.”

Luke has learned never to take awards show recognition for ganted, which makes “Buy Dirt”’s multiple mentions all the more special. “It’s always amazing to have the opportunity to try to win one of these awards,” he notes.

The ACMs will stream tonight at 8 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video. Dolly Parton is co-hosting the event with Gabby Barrett and Jimmie Allen.

