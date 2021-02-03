Ahead of the Super Bowl, LoCash head to Florida to perform a socially distanced show for health care workers

Courtesy of BBR Music Group

Ahead of this year’s Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Florida, country duo LoCash are joining the pre-game festivities for the third year in a row.

On Thursday, the pair will perform a socially distanced acoustic set at nearby venue the Sparkman Wharf, exclusively for healthcare workers. They planned the show in conjunction with Pepsi Stronger Together, an initiative that aims to give back to communities nationwide.



Though it’s not the first time LoCash has helped celebrate the Super Bowl, this year’s game is an especially meaningful one for the band. Not only does band mate Chris Lucas live in Tampa — where the 2021 game is taking place — but LoCash also recently released the song “Cloud of Dust” featuring The Gronkowski brothers, one of whom is playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.



“Excited again to be a part of our Pepsi family and the Super Bowl! Of course, I’m even way more excited that it’s in my home city of Tampa,” says Chris.

“We’re so honored to be performing for our healthcare workers who have done so much for the community,” adds fellow LoCash member Preston Brust. “They’ve shown courage and heroism throughout a tough year and it feels good to celebrate them and show them how much they mean to all of us!”

LoCash isn’t the only country act set to participate in Super Bowl festivities this year: Eric Church is on deck to sing the National Anthem before the big game, along with R&B star Jazmine Sullivan.





By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.