“Ain’t life grand?”: Kane Brown teases a strobe-lit, pop-leaning new song and video

Kane Brown may be working on a full-blown country album, but he’s still got plenty of pop hits in the chamber, and one of them will be out later this month.

The singer hopped on social media this week to tease the new song called “Grand.” Video footage shows Kane dancing and singing along in the studio, followed by shots from what appears to be the music video shoot, complete with futuristic strobe lights and a lit-up green background.

“Ain’t life grand? / Only ones I keep around me is my fam / No coincidence, that’s always been the plan / And I always keep it truly with the fans,” he sings in the clip.

“July 22!” Kane wrote in the caption of his post, encouraging fans to pre-save the track.

Kane has always put out a wide array of different musical styles, and he frequently collaborates with artists both in and outside of the country genre. Recently, he was announced as one of the contributors to EDM star Steve Aoki’s upcoming duets project.

