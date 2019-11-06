Air Force Airman Falls Out of C-130, Missing in the Gulf

A U.S. Air Force airman is missing in the Gulf of Mexico after falling out of a C-130 aircraft off the Florida coast, according to reports.

The airman fell during a parachute-jump training exercise out of Hurlburt Field, Fla., according to Air Force Times.

U.S. Coast Guard personnel were assisting the Air Force as a search for the airman got underway in water about a mile and a half south of Santa Rosa Island, Fla., along the Florida Panhandle.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is assisting in the search operation.

The Coast Guard said the airman who is a staff sergeant dropped about 1,500 feet into the water and his parachute did deploy.

Crew members aboard the C-130 initially saw the airman treading water but lost sight of him while making a turn in an effort to pick him up.

Responding crews have adjusted their search area based on currents in the Gulf, according to Coast Guard Petty Officer Kamil Zdankowski.