Airbnb Bans “Party Houses” Following Fatal CA Halloween Shooting

Five people died in a Halloween night shooting at a four-bedroom home which had been rented on Airbnb by a woman who allegedly told the owner that her family members had asthma and needed to escape smoke from a nearby wildfire.

The owner, who was suspicious of a one-night rental on Halloween, reminded the renter that no parties were allowed, according to a source.

The owner, Michael Wang, says his wife reached out to the renter on Thursday night, when neighbors contacted them about the party.

He adds, “We called the police. They were on the way to go there to stop them, but before we got there the neighbor already sent us a message saying there was a shooting.”

No arrests have been made, and a motive for the attack is not yet known. However, authorities found two guns at the property.

Three people from the Bay Area died at the scene, while a fourth died at the hospital.

In addition, Airbnb has banned the renter from its platform, and the home has been removed from its listings.