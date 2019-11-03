Airbnb Bans “Party Houses” Following Fatal CA Halloween Shooting

Airbnb’s CEO says the company is already taking actions against unauthorized parties, following a deadly shooting at a Halloween party that was held at a rental home in California.

Brian Chesky tweeted Saturday that his staff is expanding manual screening of “high risk” reservations, and they will remove guests who fail to comply with policies banning parties at the company’s rental homes.

He added that the company is forming a “rapid response team” to address complaints of unauthorized parties.

