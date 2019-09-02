Airbnb Offers Free Housing to Dorian Evacuees, Rescue Workers

Airbnb says it has launched its “Open Homes Program,” which provides free housing to displaced residents and disaster relief workers, to those affected by Hurricane Dorian.

More than 800 Airbnb hosts will be available in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Alabama. Check available listings here.

As of Monday morning, more than 30 Airbnb locations were available around our state in St. Petersburg, Tampa, Tallahassee and Miami-Dade.

Kellie Bentz, Airbnb’s head of global response and relief, says, “Airbnb’s Open Homes Program continues to be activated for those affected by Hurricane Dorian across the southeast U.S. region. We encourage hosts to open up their homes, and those who need housing to take advantage of the program.”