Airline rolls out feature to let you know if you’ll be sitting next to a baby

Japan Airlines has rolled out a new feature that will let passengers know whether or not they will be sitting next to a baby while they are in the process of booking their travel ticket.

According to the airline, customers will see a baby icon for seats purchased for children between the ages of 8 days and 2- years-old. From there, other passengers will have the choice to pick a seat near the child and their family or far away from them.

Thank you, @JAL_Official_jp for warnings me about where babies plan to scream and yell during a 13 hour trip. This really ought to be mandatory across the board. Please take note, @qatarairways: I had 3 screaming babies next to me on my JFK-DOH flight two weeks ago. pic.twitter.com/kQYQFIqqCD — Rahat Ahmed (@dequinix) September 24, 2019

While the airline says it will try its best to provide the icon when necessary, they did note that the feature may not be accurate if the parent moves their seat or if the ticket it booked through a third-party website. You may also still end up sitting next to a child if the child is 3 and older.

Japan Air offers flights from major cities like Seattle, Los Angeles, Chicago, New York and Boston.

We are now hoping that other airlines will take note and implement this feature as well.