Airplane Skids Off Runway Near Key West; No Serious Injuries Reported

A small airplane skidded off the runway at the Summerland Key Cove Airport near Key West on Saturday.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the pilot of the 1981 Beechcraft airplane told first responders that he had a mechanical issue which prevented the prop plane from getting airborne while it was on the runway.

The pilot said he subsequently shut down the power, applied the brakes and ended up skidding off the runway and into a nearby yard.

No fuel leaks, hazards or serious injuries were reported, the sheriff’s office adds.

The Florida Highway Patrol is also investigating.