Airport Paging: “Epstein Coverup” goes Viral

A reported paging made at the San Diego International Airport as gone viral.

Video shows the airport’s messaging system announcing a page for “Epstein Coverup” on a digital display.

An airport spokesperson says the message was an employee mistake.

A statement released Wednesday say the airport is taking the necessary steps to avoid such mistakes in the future.

The message comes in the wake of a prominent pathologist Dr. Michael Baden, who was hired by Epstein’s brother and observed the autopsy, told Fox News its findings are more consistent with homicidal strangulation than suicidal hanging. He noted that the 66-year-old Epstein had two fractures on the left and right sides of his larynx, specifically the thyroid cartilage or Adam’s apple, as well as one fracture on the left hyoid bone above the Adam’s apple, Baden told Fox News.

“Those three fractures are extremely unusual in suicidal hangings and could occur much more commonly in homicidal strangulation,” Baden, who is also a Fox News contributor, said.

While there’s not enough information to be conclusive yet, the three fractures were “rare,” said Baden, who’s probed cases involving O.J. Simpson, President John F. Kennedy, Martin Luther King, record producer Phil Spector, New England Patriots star Aaron Hernandez and many others.