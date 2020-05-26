Alan Jackson launching drive-in concert series in June

Kristy Belcher

Kristy Belcher Alan Jackson is among the rising list of artists who are staging drive-in concerts during the era of social distancing.

The country music legend will host the Small Town Drive-In concert series next month with two shows in Alabama. On June 5, he'll perform at the open air site of the Rock the South Festival in Cullman and at the 300-acre Oak Hollow Farm in Fairhope on June 6.

The shows will adhere to CDC and state guidelines regarding social distancing. Roughly 2,000 cars will be allowed on site and while guests are allowed to sit outside of their cars to watch the show, they'll have to stay with their vehicles and follow social distancing protocols.

Event staff will wear protective masks and provide contact-free scanning of tickets at the door.

Alan will donate a portion of the proceeds at each show to various food relief efforts in the regions where the shows are taking place. Tickets go on sale tomorrow at 11 a.m. ET.

Keith Urban recently staged a show for healthcare workers from Vanderbilt at Stardust Drive-In outside of Nashville.

