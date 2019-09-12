ALERT: Police Searching for Dangerous Broward Escapee

A search is underway to find an escaped Broward County prisoner described as dangerous. Pembroke Pines police say John Ireland escaped yesterday from a state hospital in Broward.

Police said he hopped a fence around 4 p.m. Authorities used dogs and a helicopter to search for him without any luck.

Please BOLO for Escaped Prisoner John Ireland DOB 5/13/19, 6’5” 200lbs, last seen wearing black shirt and black pants. He escaped from 800 E Cypress Drive in Pembroke Pines at approximately 6:30pm today. DO NOT approach him if you see him. Call 911 immediately. pic.twitter.com/MlJnk4WnuF — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) September 12, 2019



The 33-year-old has schizophrenia and a history of violent behavior. He’s described as six-foot-five, 200 pounds, white Hispanic, with brown hair, brown eyes, facial hair and multiple face tattoos.

Police have stepped up patrols in the area as a precaution.