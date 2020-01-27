All 9 Victims in the Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash Identified

NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others killed Sunday when their helicopter crashed into a hillside in dense fog in Calabassas, California have been identified.

Here is a look at the nine people who died in the crash:

Kobe Bryant and his 13-year old daughter Gianna were among those killed.

Gianna — often called “Gigi” — was the second oldest of Bryant’s four daughters. Bryant had coached Gianna’s AAU basketball team out of his Mamba Sports Academy training facility in Thousand Oaks for the past two years.

John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli and Alyssa Altobelli:

John Altobelli was the head baseball coach at Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa. His wife Keri and their daughter Alyssa were also on board.

CBS Boston reports Altobelli was a former coach of the Brewster Whitecaps on Cape Cod. Altobelli also managed players who eventually made the big leagues, including Yankees slugger Aaron judge.

Christina Mauser

The husband of Christina Mauser posted on Facebook that she died in the helicopter crash. Mauser was a basketball coach at Harbor Day School in Newport Beach, where Kobe’s daughter attended school.

“My kids and I are devastated. We lost our beautiful wife and mom today in a helicopter crash,” Matt Mauser wrote on Facebook. “Please respect our privacy. Thank you for all the well wishes they mean so much.”

Sarah Chester and Payton Chester

Sarah Chester and her middle school aged daughter Payton were on also on board.

The helicopter was piloted by Ara Zobayan. According to the FAA, he received his commercial pilot certificate in 2007.

Friends have identified the pilot as

Ara Zobayan. He taught aspiring heli pilots to fly and was very much loved in the aviation community. They wrote “rest easy as you take your final flight to heaven.”@KTLA #KobeBryant pic.twitter.com/8pQh9eNJTk — Christina Pascucci (@ChristinaKTLA) January 27, 2020

Bryant’s sudden death at age 41 touched off an outpouring of grief for a star whose celebrity transcended basketball.

The passengers were on their way to a basketball game when the chopper went down. The helicopter was flying in foggy conditions considered dangerous enough that local police agencies grounded their choppers.

The helicopter’s flight path shows it going from Orange County to the San Fernando Valley and then hovering over the Glendale area as it waited for clearance to travel through the Valley to Calabasas. The tracking ends at the crash site in Calabasas.

In addition to the NBA legend and his daughter, the victims included a highly-regarded baseball coach and three young athletes.