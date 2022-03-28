All-American Girl”: Carrie Underwood brings her mom onstage to sing with her in Las Vegas

ABC

Carrie Underwood had a very special guest join her onstage during REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency.

The American Idol winner offered the crowd at Resorts World a sentimental moment when she invited her mother, Carole Underwood, onstage to sing with her. In a video recorded by a fan in the audience, the two performed Carrie’s 2007 hit, “All American Girl,” the mother and daughter laughing throughout the performance as they attempted to stay in tune with each other.

“You held that out a long time,” the Grammy winner praised her mother as she belted out the song’s final note, the two ending the display with a hug.

“‘If you wanna go, I’ll take you.’ These might have been the most pivotal words anyone has ever spoken to me. I was busy talking myself out of trying out for American Idol and my mom said these words…the rest is history,” Carrie recalls on Instagram, alongside a series of photos of her and her mom singing. “Tonight, I got to sing with her on stage in front of the most incredible crowd in #LasVegas ❤️ Life sure is amazing! Thanks, Mom, for everything!”

Carrie continues her Las Vegas residency through May 21.

