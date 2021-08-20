“All American”: Mickey Guyton delivers powerhouse vocals on her newest ballad

Capitol Records Nashville

As Mickey Guyton prepares to release her new album, Remember Her Name, next month, the powerhouse singer has a new song to share off the project.

“All American” is a soaring and sweeping celebration of all the different strengths and experiences that lend themselves to living the American dream. “We got the same stars, the same stripes/ Just wanna live that good life /Ain’t we all, ain’t we all All American,” Mickey sings in the chorus.

“I wrote ‘All American’ with my dream team of incredible female writers,” notes Mickey, whose co-writers on the song are Victoria Banks, Emma-Lee and Karen Kosowski. That’s the same writing team that produced “What Are You Gonna Tell Her?,” Mickey’s searing ballad from spring 2020, which kicked off the album cycle that would ultimately lead up to Remember Her Name.

“This song embodies everything that makes America special,” Mickey continues. “From a Texas sky to New York City lights and Daisy Dukes to Dookie braids, despite all our differences, we are all American.”

Remember Her Name arrives in full on September 24. The track list also includes Mickey’s previously released, powerful rallying cry for equality, “Black Like Me.”

