All in the family: Keith Urban + Nicole Kidman’s two daughters are already showing some artistic talent

ABC

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman are a power couple when it comes to artistic talent: He’s a superstar country performer and one of the genre’s most skilled guitarists, while she’s an Academy Award and Golden Globe Award-winning actor.

It’s no surprise that the couple’s two daughters, 13-year-old Sunday Rose and 11-year-old Faith Margaret, are already showing aptitude for the arts, too.

Faith is perhaps the most likely to follow in her dad’s musical footsteps, Keith explains. “[She] has a great musical ear,” he says. “I can tell ’cause she’ll hear a melody and go to the little piano and figure it out by singing it and matching the notes and stuff. She’s got a good ear.”

Meanwhile, Sunday’s the film director of the family. “Sunday, I think, has always been interested in filming and making little stories with her little iPad,” Keith continues.

He explains, “Even when she was five, six years old, she liked to film with her iPad. Kids from the neighborhood will come over for play dates, and I tell you, immediately, they will be roped into being in these mini-movies that she makes. They’ve got to learn their parts and everything.”

Like any proud parent, Keith is hoping to encourage both his children to pursue their artistic interests as they get older.

“It would be great if [Sunday] continues [making movies], ’cause I think she’s a storyteller — a good storyteller,” he notes.

Both Sunday and Faith also made their voice acting debuts in The Angry Birds Movie 2, which came out in 2019.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.