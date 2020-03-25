All Non-critical PBC Businesses, Parks, Golf Courses Closed; DeSantis Issues Executive Orders

Palm Beach County officials announced during a news conference Wednesday afternoon that all non-critical businesses, parks and golf courses (both public and private) in the county are closed as of 4 p.m. Wednesday, “except to the extent necessary to perform minimum basic operations.”

County Mayor Dave Kerner explained, “We believe that all the businesses operating in Palm Beach County are essential, but the county administrator and the Executive Policy Group decided to take restrictions one step further and define what is critical and non-critical at this time.”

Kerner also addressing executive orders. He said that Gov. Ron DeDantis has issued two executive orders, the first of which limits social gatherings of 10 or more and requests Floridians to work from home or telecommute if possible. The second order is that people over the age of 65 need to stay home in order to limit their chances of exposure to coronavirus.

“You need to take responsibility for the future of your health,” Kerner added.

