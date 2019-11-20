All You Need to Know About Impeachment Proceedings

The AOC of the GOP, Rep. Elise Stefanik blew apart Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff’s impeachment narrative yesterday by getting to key witnesses to testify that there was: No Bribery, No Quid Pro Quo, No Treason.

In Tuesday’s second impeachment hearing, Rep. Stefanik of New York asked pointed questions and got explosive answers from the key witnesses, From Kurt Volker and Tim Morrison, one of whom was on the July 25th call.

“Did either of you ever have any evidence of quid pro quo?” Stefanik asked. “Any evidence of bribery?”

“Any evidence of treason?” she continued.

The witnesses said no to all three questions.

New York Republican Elise Stefanik said the impeachment process has turned into “hysteria.” She noted that no Ukrainian investigation of Democrats ever happened and said delayed U.S. military aid to Ukraine was eventually released. President Trump is accused of linking U.S. military aide to Ukraine with politically motivated investigations of former VP Joe Biden and his son Hunter. Democrats call it bribery.

Ohio’s Jim Jordan said Democrats have been out to get President Trump since he was first elected.

He argued that it is “scary what these guys are putting this country through.” Jordan also called it the most unfair process he has ever seen.

After a full day of testimony in the House Intelligence Committee, the Ohio congressman noted that military aid to Ukraine was not kept back until Ukraine announced investigations into the Bidens because those investigations never happened. He pointed out that even former Ukraine envoy Kurt Volker didn’t think that it was a big deal that the aid was delayed. The aid was held back as Trump administration officials worked to press Ukraine to investigate the Bidens.