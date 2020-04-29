Alligator found shot in the side with two arrows in Southwest Florida

Officials responded to call Wednesday morning after an alligator was found shot with arrows in Fort Myers.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies also found the alligator wrapped up in rope around its snout and feet.

The gator was safely removed by deputies and Florida Fish and Wildlife.

The Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is currently investigating the incident.

If you have any information on this incident, call Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).