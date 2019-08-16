Alligator In The Yoga Pants Woman Sentenced

The Florida woman who pulled an alligator from her yoga pants during a May traffic stop has dodged a bullet in court.

Ariel Machan-Le Quire, 25, was sentenced to probation Thursday after pleading guilty to four counts of illegally possessing wild animals. Michael Clemons, her 22-year-old accomplice in the case, has not yet been sentenced.

Machan-Le Quire and Clemons grabbed Internet headlines in May following a traffic stop in Charlotte County.

After a sheriff’s deputy found 41 turtles stuffed into a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles backpack, he asked Machan-Le Quire if there were any other animals in the vehicle he needed to know about. She responded by reaching into her pants and producing a foot-long alligator.