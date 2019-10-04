Alligator relocated after chasing pets in one South Florida neighborhood

The Port St. Lucie Police Department has arrested and relocated an alligator that was reportedly going after pets in one South Florida neighborhood.

According to the report, residents in the Riverland community contacted authorities after the 4-foot gator was witnessed chasing their pets on several occasions.

Authorities were able to capture the animal Monday and relocated it.

Living in Florida we are no strangers to alligators. Iif you come into contact with a nuisance alligator, described as being at least 4-feet in length, and poses a threat to people, pets, or property, you are asked to call Florida’s Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR.