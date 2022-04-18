“Alright”: Darius Rucker books summer tour

ABC

Darius Rucker is hitting the road this summer.

The “Beers and Sunshine” singer has booked a four-month tour that brings him and a crew of rising country stars to a variety of festivals across the country. The tour begins with his 13th annual “Darius & Friends” concert at the Ryman Auditorium in benefit of St. Jude on June 6, followed by an appearance at Nissan Stadium as part of CMA Fest on June 9.

Throughout the season, Darius will make stops at Bridgestone Arena as a guest on Brooks & Dunn‘s Reboot Tour, California Mid-State Fair, a pair of festivals in British Columbia, Canada and more. The tour wraps on September 10 in Montana at the Lake Ozarks Amphitheater.

Ryan Hurd, Elvie Shane, Jameson Rodgers, Lindsay Ell, Tenille Townes, Larry Fleet, Caylee Hammack, Tyler Booth and Daves Highway will open for the Hottie & the Blowfish frontman throughout the trek.

“There’s nothing better than a summer concert!” Darius declares on Instagram, adding that he “can’t wait” to hit the road.

Tickets to several shows go on sale on April 22 at 10 a.m. local time. Visit Darius’ website for a full list of dates.

