Amazon looks to hire over 100,000 workers to keep up with demand

If we can say one good thing about COVID-19 it is that it is creating more job opportunities when it comes to online retailers who are now struggling to keep up with demand.

Amazon, in particular, says it is now looking to hire 100,000 workers and is willing to issue a $2 an hour temporary pay raise for all hourly employees. This means the majority of Amazon employees will be making $15 an hour or more at least through April.

“We are seeing a significant increase in demand, which means our labor needs are unprecedented for this time of year,” said Dave Clark, who oversees Amazon’s warehouse and delivery network.

In addition to hiring, the company has redefined their time-off policy for hourly workers. Workers have been told that they could take as much time off as they wanted in March but that they would only be paid if they had earned time off. Additionally, Amazon said it would pay hourly workers for up to two weeks if they contracted the virus or needed to be quarantined.

The retailer is currently looking to hire workers at its warehouses, delivery centers, and its Whole Foods grocery stores and is seeking to fill both full-time and part-time positions.

If you are interested in possibly working for Amazon click here.