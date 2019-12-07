Amazon Says Deliveries Back to Normal After Weather Delays

Amazon says its package deliveries are back on schedule, after bad weather in the Midwest a rush of orders caused delays earlier in the week.
Officials at the Seattle-based company explain they received a record amount of orders on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, when they offered significant holiday deals.
Much of the Midwest experienced strong winds and snow during Thanksgiving weekend, which resulted in hundreds of flight cancellations and difficulties making deliveries.
The company has been working to cut delivery times in half to one day from two for Prime members, who pay $119 a year for faster delivery and other perks.