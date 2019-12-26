Amazon to Open New Fulfillment Center in Florida

Amazon announced Thursday that it plans to open its fifth fulfillment center here in Florida. The company says the new distribution hub will be in Deltona, which is located between Orlando and Daytona Beach along Interstate 4 in Volusia County.

The company will hire 500 employees at $15 per hour or more to work at the center.

Employees at the more than one million-square-foot fulfillment center will pick, pack and ship large customer items, including sports equipment, patio furniture, fishing rods, pet food, kayaks, bicycles, and larger household goods.

“We’re excited to continue our investment in Florida and further expand our presence in the state with this new fulfillment center in Deltona,” according to Alicia Boler Davis, Amazon’s vice president of global customer fulfillment. “Since 2013, Amazon has invested more than $5 billion in Florida through local fulfillment centers and cloud infrastructure, research facilities, and compensation to thousands of employees in the state.”

Governor Ron DeSantis responded to the announcement by tweeting:

Congratulations to @amazon on its newest distribution center in Florida. This $100 million investment will create 500 jobs for the community and is great news for Volusia County. Florida continues to be the best state in the nation to start or grow a business. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) December 26, 2019

Amazon has created more than 13,500 full-time jobs in the Sunshine State since launching fulfillment operations here six years ago. Currently, the company operates facilities in Orlando, Miami, Tampa, and Jacksonville.

The facility is expected to open in 2020.