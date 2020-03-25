Amazon warehouse workers test positive for coronavirus

Amazon employees have tested positive for coronavirus in at least eight of its warehouse locations, according to The Washington Post and NPR.

Some of the locations include Staten Island, NY, Queens, NY, Jacksonville, Fla., Oklahoma City, , Brownstown, Mich., Katy, Tex., Wallingford, Conn., and Shepherdsville, Ky, and Moreno Valley, Calif.

Amazon has reportedly closed down some of those facilities to clean and sanitize workspaces and items.

Earlier this month, Amazon said it would provide paid sick leave to any employees that were diagnosed or forced into quarantine due to COVID-19.

However, some employees say that the company can do much more to prevent the spread of coronavirus.