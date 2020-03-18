Amazon will limit shipments of goods to warehouses for next 3 weeks

Amazon has announced that they will limit what brands and independent sellers can send to its warehouses for the next three weeks.

Amazon wants to ensure that items like toilet paper, hand sanitizer, baby wipes, disinfecting wipes, and other high demand items are first to be shipped out during the pandemic.

Among the products that can be shipped to Amazon include canned beans, diapers, dog food, disinfecting wipes, medical supplies and various household goods.

Third-party sellers who sell most of their goods on Amazon.com could suffer if they go out of stock and can’t ship more goods to Amazon. Shoppers could begin to see less stuff to buy on the site. Nearly 60% of all the goods sold on Amazon came from third-party sellers in 2018.

Amazon said the new restrictions will last until April 5.