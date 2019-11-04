Amazon’s “Alexa” Only Witness in Broward Murder Trial

Amazon’s Alexa is being called to testify in the murder of a Broward county woman.

Investigators say the smart speaker may be the only “witness” to the victim’s mysterious death, other than the killer.

Police in Florida say they are using audio recordings obtained from a pair of Amazon smart speakers which police are hoping may have captured audio of the alleged killing of 32-year-old Silvia Galva.

According to the police report 43-year-old Adam Crespo and Galva were arguing back in july when he tried to pull her off a bed.

Galva allegedly grabbed a spear to prevent falling off the bed when Crespo said he heard a “snap” after the blade penetrated the victim’s chest.

The defendant telling police he pulled the blade out of the victim’s chest “hoping it was not too bad.”

Unfortunately, the spear to the heart killed Galva.

Crespo is charged with second-degree murder.

The Amazon Alexa smart speaker has been subpoenaed in a murder case before: a double homicide in New Hampshire.

Amazon says the only way the smart speaker could possibly have evidence is if it detected a wake word like “Alexa” during the act.

The company also says it “does not disclose customer information unless they’ve received a legally valid and binding order”.