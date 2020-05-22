Amber Alert Issued For Autistic South Florida Boy

(Miami, FL) — An Amber Alert is out for an endangered autistic Miami-Dade County boy.

The FDLE says two black men in a light blue four-door car abducted nine-year-old Alejandro Ripley last night at a Home Depot in Miami, and officers believe the boy is endangered.

Alejandro is described as white Hispanic, non-verbal, four-foot-eleven, 120 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and a scar on his left leg.

