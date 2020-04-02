AMBER Alert toddler found, triple murder suspect arrested in Florida

Early Wednesday, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an Amber Alert for 2-year-old King Crockett, who was last seen in Gainesville.

The boy’s father is suspected of killing three people in Georgia, and then taking his 2-year-old son.

Tampa Police Department spotted a vehicle driven by the suspect, Caesar Crockett south on Interstate 75 near Bruce B. Downs Boulevard in Tampa. Police tried to get the suspect to pull over, but police said Crockett refused to stop.

He led the officers on a high-speed chase in Tampa Wednesday night.

When officials finally stopped the vehicle, Crockett turned in his son, where officials were able to take the child somewhere safe. It then took nearly 6 hours for Crockett to turn himself in.

The suspect, Caesar Crockett, was wanted by authorities in Georgia after he is accused of killing the boy’s mother, stepfather and sister.

