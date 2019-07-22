American Airlines employee arrested for shoving deputy

An American Airlines employee has been arrested after he reportedly shoved a deputy at an airport because he was upset about having his credentials taken away.

The incident occurred Saturday in Monroe County.

According to the report, 42-year-old Angel Arley Medeiros of Key West was forced to surrender his Secured Identification Display Area badge after he released guest who had already been screened back into an area open to the public.

Medeiros reportedly became upset about having to give up his credentials due to the incident and shoved a deputy in a terminal office. The deputy eventually arrested him for his conduct and took him to jail.

Medeiros is now facing several charges including battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest.